adidas partners with Shaili Singh

With the association, adidas aims to inspire women to create possibilities

As part of the ‘Impossible is nothing’ campaign, sportswear company adidas on Thursday announced that it has partnered with Shaili Singh, a long jump champion who made her first big mark on the international stage as she won a silver medal at the World Athletics U20 championships. Singh joins adidas’ community of women athletes such as Mirabai Chanu, Manika Batra, Lovlina Borgohain, Hima Das, Nikhat Zareen, among others.

“Singh embodies our “Impossible is Nothing” attitude. From a young girl who ran barefoot to winning the silver medal at the world athletic championships, she has created her own possibilities. We continue to celebrate women in sport and aim to inspire everyone to make their impossible possible, specifically the next generation of women,” Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand adidas, India, said on the association with the athlete.

As per the company, the latest chapter of adidas’ ‘Impossible is nothing’ campaign spotlights a global collective of inspiring women who are breaking down barriers in sport and beyond. “This season, the brand accelerates its mission to create real, lasting change for women, delivered through major product innovations, enhanced support, and new athlete partnerships,” it added further.

“I have always loved adidas, their products have always remained an unparalleled choice for me. It fills me with pride to see my name as an adidas athlete amongst some of the most distinguished athletes. I am confident that this partnership will be the enabler in my quest to create possibilities not just for myself, but for the future of women in sport,” Singh stated on her partnership with the brand.

Read Also: Nestle, tobacco groups, gamemaker Sony join move away from Russia

Read Also: ASCI rolls out Endorser Due Diligence service to help endorsers avoid making misleading claims in advertisements

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook