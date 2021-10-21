Adidas partners with Deepika Padukone

adidas strengthens its focus on democratising and diversifying sport for women through inspiring personalities.

adidas brings Deepika Padukone on board as the brand ambassador. Padukone will work closely with adidas on their common commitment towards fitness; both physical and emotional. “As a global youth icon and someone who champions mental well-being and personal betterment, Deepika Padukone fits in beautifully with the brand’s ambition of creating positive change through sports and movement. Together we hope to inspire more women to see and realise their possibilities,” Sunil Gupta, senior director, brand adidas, India, said.

As per the company, sport being an integral part of her life, Padukone embodies strength and resilience like no other while also encouraging millions around the globe. Together they will create a powerful synergy as the two share similar values. Taking forward the brand’s attitude of ‘Impossible is Nothing’, the partnership is aimed to be a testament towards breaking barriers and limitless possibilities, inspiring both current as well as future generations.

With Padukone joining adidas’ roster of women athletes and partners around the globe, adidas strengthens its focus on democratising and diversifying sport for women through inspiring personalities. For Deepika Padukone, being an athlete and playing sport has played a tremendous role in shaping her personality and helping her become the person she is today. “It has taught me values that no other life experience could have. Today, fitness, both physical and emotional, are an integral part of my lifestyle,” she highlighted.

