Adidas partners Indian women’s football team captain Loitongbam Ashalata Devi

Adidas has partnered with Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, the captain of the senior Indian women’s football team, in its bid to engage and inspire the youth to take the beloved sports to the next level in India.



Devi, who captains both the Indian national team and the women’s league franchise Gokulam Kerala, has been a part of the team that won the South Asian Football Federation Women’s Championship four times in 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2019.

“She is paving the path for women in football, and we believe that her winning attitude and passion will inspire the youth and unlock the true potential of Indian football.” said Sunil Gupta, senior director, brand adidas said.

“I have strived hard to reach where I am today, but this is just the beginning, I want India to become a powerhouse in football worldwide, and I am sure this association will play a pivotal role and inspire and enable me to actualize that dream” Loitongbam Ashalata Devi said.

Also Read Hyundai launches omni-channel retail experience in India

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook