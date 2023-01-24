Adidas Originals unveils new spring summer campaign 2023

Adidas Originals has introduced a new campaign featuring brand ambassador and bollywood actor, Ranveer Singh. The brand is bringing the latest iterations of its Stan Smith footwear silhouette with its clothing offering, blue version for spring/summer 2023.

The new collection is being accompanied by a campaign which follows as adidas Original takes over a retro-inspired Opera House environment.

“In 2023, the iconic Stan Smith sneaker is ready to break the fashion code for a generation that refuses to play by the rules. Through our latest campaign with Ranveer Singh, we set the tone for elevating and reimagining our footwear franchise and further driving culture credibility amongst streetwear enthusiasts, consumers, and next gen icons” said Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas, India.

Styled in the latest version of the iconic Stan Smith sneakers and Blue Version apparel, the actor challenges society’s paradigms of dress codes, and thus brings back the streetwear mentality to fashion.

“Fashion too has always been a means of self-expression; hence I am extremely excited to team up with Adidas Originals as this campaign truly puts forward my fashion philosophy. Stan Smith has always been one of my all-time court classic sneakers; and now as it opens up for a new generation of creators, disruptors and rule-breakers” said Ranveer Singh.

