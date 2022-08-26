adidas Originals’ launches its latest brand campaign starring Ranveer Singh

adidas Originals has partnered with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh to launch a new brand campaign. Christened, ‘made Originals’, the campaign aims to reflect on the past by paying homage to some of the most iconic and celebrated sneaker silhouettes: Superstar, Stan Smith, Forum, whilst shining the light on the future with the launch of new NMD_V3.

For Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand adidas, India, The Superstar, Stan Smith, Forum and NMD are iconic footwear franchises that not only form the foundation of adidas Originals’ history but also of street culture universally. “These iconic footwear silhouettes are ubiquitous on the feet of a generation that chooses to color beyond societal conventions. And through the ‘made Originals’ campaign, we aim to celebrate the indelible canvas that these icons have left behind for next generations to build upon,” he added.

According to the company, six years after launching the NMD silhouette, the Trefoil has returned with an updated take on the original cutting-edge innovator, channelling the very same independent mindset to present the NMD_V3. The global NMD_V3 campaign also features multi-hyphenate Brazilian performer Anitta, acclaimed Argentinian DJ and producer Bizarrap, and the sensational French footballer Karim Benzema.

The campaign film opens with a ruminative line ‘If you want to know where we’re headed, you need to know where we came from’, that sets the tone for a narrative that is inspired by the brand’s heritage and paves the path for the future. The campaign highlights the legacy of the four iconic sneakers that have created an indelible mark on street culture. From sports to hip-hop, from the 60s to present day, these silhouettes have traversed various cultural moments, and have now become lifestyle staples that are nowhere close to making history. “My journey with adidas Originals goes right back to my college days when I purchased my first pair of Superstars. Such classics have been an integral part of street culture, and they are nowhere near done making history. With this campaign, I will push beyond our boundaries and usher in a new era of originality as a tribute to these iconic sneakers and especially the brand new NMD_V3 silhouette,” Ranveer Singh, brand ambassador, adidas Originals, stated.

Going LIVE on 26th August 2022, the ‘made Originals’ campaign will be brought to life via an integrated campaign across social, digital, OOH, Retail, and e-comm.

Also Read: Edelweiss Tokio Life ropes in Mithali Raj for its #MeriMarziKaPlan campaign

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook