adidas looks to bring in societal changes through its campaigns; opts for digital

Global sportswear adidas to invest more in digital in FY21 in an effort to drive engagement, Manish Sapra, senior marketing director, adidas India, told BrandWagon Online. The sportswear firm claims to have put forth a five-year strategy, which will conclude in 2020, where-in the focus has been on creating desires for the brand. As per this strategy, the brand claims through its campaigns it aims to bring about societal and social changes instead of simply creating a brand endorsement story. “Our marketing strategy is based on this objective. As a brand, our focus is diverted towards digital. It continues to remain our first choice. Moreover, in today’s time, digital is no longer a choice but a necessity as it is online where most of the content is being consumed,” he added.

As part of this, adidas for the consecutive year has sponsored Jammu and Kashmir based football club Real Kashmir FC (RKFC). The brand announced its partnership with RKFC last season with an aim to bring about a change. It narrated the story of ‘Snow Leopards’, as the club is popularly known. For Sapra, the partnership with Real Kashmir is an essential part of the brand living its core belief, ‘Through sport, we have the power to change lives.’

Besides the sponsorship, adidas claims to be promoting sustainability projects and encouraging women’s presence in sports. A case in point is the campaign titled, “See Creativity”, which it had rolled out last year. The campaign focussed on female athletes, who used to tell the story. It was part of adidas’ bigger campaign, ‘Here to Create’. “Sponsoring clubs and sports is a marketing gimmick to create the loudest noise, but at the heart of it what we really want is to create the change is at the grass-root level. For instance, we organised a women’s only football league- which is the first of its kind. With that league we put forward our core belief os using sports to propel change,” he explained.

Adidas is a parent company to Reebok, Runtastic has over 600 stores pan India and it is looking to open more stores, across tiers. “The stores have to be at the right place to service consumers. Hence, it doesn’t matter whether it’s tier one, tier two or tier three,” Sapru, noted. adidas clocked sales worth Rs 1,132 crore in FY18 and continues to be one of the leading brands in the sportswear business in India.