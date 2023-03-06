Adidas launches women’s day campaign featuring women athletes and new activewear collection

Adidas has launched a campaign featuring their women athletes for International Women’s Day. It celebrates the power of moving freely, rising above all distractions and enabling one to achieve their full potential.

The campaign features eight women athletes, including Manika Batra, Ashalata Devi, Mirabai Chanu, Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain, Palak Kohli, Shaili Singh, and Hima Das, who are seen sporting the all-new range of bras and leggings.

“A worry-free workout session surely unlocks the best within you and helps one to push themselves to achieve greater things. Having enjoyed this personally, I’m elated to be part of this film that aims to inspire women in our society to be relentless and stretch themselves beyond the traditional notions to achieve their dreams.” said Indian sprinter, Hima Das.



As per the brand, the film encourages women in sports and beyond to embrace their multiplicities and express them in an unfiltered way.

Indian Para-Shuttler, Palak Kohli said, “Nothing should hold one back from moving limitlessly to achieve their dreams. I believe that a calm and distraction-free mind ensures you see the possibilities beyond the conventional barriers. Therefore, with this film I hope to encourage women to break free and perform to put their best foot forward, irrespective of the sport.”

Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, captain of the senior Indian Women’s Football Team said “Through this film, I want to encourage women to embrace their uniqueness and let nothing hold them from achieving their best.”

