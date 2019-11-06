adidas celebrates unity; unveils ‘Uniforia’ – the official match ball for UEFA EURO2020

The UEFA EURO2020 ball will be available to purchase online, in adidas retail stores and selected retailers from November 6, 2019 (Representational image)

In a run-up to the UEFA EURO2020, adidas on Wednesday unveiled the official match ball, Uniforia. As per the company, the ball is named in honour of the unity and the euphoria that football brings. “

Uniforia’s design is inspired by the tournament’s revamped format which will see it played out across 12 different European countries for the first time ever. Uniforia’s design commemorates the notion of crossing bridges, blending borders and diversity of fan and athlete through a unique collision of art and football.

“When designing an Official Match Ball, we always look to reflect culture; what is the spirit of the street that we can proudly showcase in the stadium. What we saw in our cities – all our key cities– is the need to come together and unite for change,” Anika Marie Kennaugh, product designer, adidas, said. “As one of the major sporting events in the world, UEFA EURO2020TMis a great opportunity to proudly showcase the power of unity and to celebrate sport as a connector of people, ideas and creativity,” she added.

Uniforia’s design features bold, black brush-stroke style lines running across the ball, symbolising the blurring of boundaries and crossing of borders as reflective of the competition’s new transcontinental format. These broad strokes are interjected with flashes of bright, light colours throughout, as a celebration of the tournament’s diversity and bringing together of different cultures.

As a celebration of unity to mark the 60th anniversary of the competition, UEFA EURO2020 will be held across 12 countries in the most diverse tournament yet. Enabling the tournament to be closer to fans, the games will take place in 12 host cities– London, Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, St. Petersburg, Munich, Budapest, Rome, Bucharest and Baku. The GPS coordinates of each stadium feature within intricate designs on Uniforia, commemorating this unique and historic format.

“Football is for everyone, regardless of who you are, where you come from or what surface you play on– it unites us all. With Uniforia, it is a symbol we all can – and should – unite behind,” Florian Alt, VP, brand marketing, adidas noted.

The UEFA EURO2020 ball will be available to purchase online, in adidas retail stores and selected retailers from November 6, 2019.