Adidas announces Mirabai Chanu as the face of its ‘Stay In Play’ campaign

Adidas has announced Mirabai Chanu as the face of its ‘Stay In Play’ campaign for its latest product innovation designed to keep more menstruators in sport. The new TechFit Period Proof tights, has an absorbent layer to help protect against leaks when worn with a tampon or pad, the company has said.

The brand said that it has found that teenage girls are dropping out of sport at an alarming rate, with one of the key reasons being fear of period leakage. “Using these insights, the brand set out to create a product that helps athletes stay in sport throughout their cycle by giving them an added layer of protection,” it added in a statement.

“It is our commitment to revolutionise our product offering and services to better support the needs of our diverse women community. Our ambition with this product is to keep women in sport by giving them the confidence to train during their period,” Sunil Gupta, senior director, Brand Adidas, India said.

“I’m thrilled to see the products which will help girls break barriers and be in action. The desire to stay in play no matter what the situation has always been my priority. Seeing these product innovations from Adidas, I feel confident that we will help girls all over the world to stay in the sport,” Chanu added.

“Using new Adidas Flow Shield technology, the tights have a set of absorbent layers and a membrane that help protect against leaks, giving athletes added confidence whilst training through their period. A wicking layer, absorbing layer and leak proof layer work together to provide protection, whilst a bonding frame holds each layer together and keeps the tights in place,” Adidas stated.

