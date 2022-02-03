Adgcraft bags communication mandate for Primathon

Primathon chooses Adgcraft as its communication partner to set a new tone for the coming year

Communications agency Adgcraft has been awarded the communications mandate for Primathon. Primathon Technologies is a Gurgaon-based company that produces customised software solutions for their customers and can also give full-time contracts to their qualified developers. “Today, what we require is a fresh approach to enhance our brand’s reach amongst our customers, and we, at Primathon, believe that partnering with Adgcraft will help us achieve that. We are looking forward to Adgcraft helping us drive the right communication strategies, backed by their expertise, insightful industry knowledge, and strong media connections,” Sagar Patidar, founder and director, Primathon, said.

As per the mandate, Adgcraft will be in charge of planning, implementing, and managing Primathon’s strategic and creative solutions. Among other things, the agency will expand Primathon’s market reach, facilitate market engagement via print and digital media, manage external communication, and establish media relations. The brand is trying to reach out to more people and invite them to adopt their software solutions as part of a new communications strategy, and Adgcraft will help them do so. From Adgcraft’s Noida office, the account will be managed and supervised.

For Abhinay Kumar Singh, founder and managing director, Adgcraft, software and technology have become a core part of people’s lives. “We believe in Primathon’s missions and goals, and we are here to craft their communications through that journey. We are looking forward to this association,” he added.

Adgcraft has offices in Noida and Lucknow. The agency manages brands from multiple sectors, such as startups, lifestyle, health, logistics, real estate, fin-tech, education, travel, hospitality, among others.

