AdFraud Insiders Summit Day-2 LIVE: Creating a Brand Safe Environment

Over the last few years, advertisers have realised the massive potential that digital has to offer and therefore digital advertising has been on a rise. The onset of the pandemic has further prompted companies to migrate from traditional media to digital platforms for advertisements. According to the EY-FICCI report, digital advertising is estimated to increase by 22% to reach Rs 2.3 lakh crore by the end of 2021 in India. With the rise in digital ad spends, there has been a parallel rise of ad fraud which not only adversely impacts the advertisers’ pocket, but online publishers also see a loss in revenue.

Financial Express Online- the business news site from the house of The Indian Express Online Media brings stakeholders from across the advertising, media and entertainment sector under one roof to discuss and deliberate on how to tackle fraud in the space of online advertising.

The first day of the AdFraud Insiders Summit 2021 saw stakeholders deliberate on various topics ranging from advertising versus effective advertising, to why streaming platforms are emerging as a popular choice among advertisers, and what platform owners, advertisers and agencies need to do to solve the issue of growing bots. “There are apps out there that are designed simply to enable piracy. From an advertising perspective, this remains a huge concern today,” Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Player, said.

Meanwhile, leaders also discussed the need for human intervention in preventing ad fraud. “Essentially, fraud is an unimaginable number and secondly, there is no fixed solution also. Even at the organic level, there is a possibility of bad actors coming in. There has to be a combination of technology, process and manual intervention to tackle these,” Amit Relan, co-founder, mFilterIt, stated. Experts also pointed out that advertisers need to look beyond low cost of advertising per click and focus on quality leads.

Day two of the AdFraud Insiders Summit will see names such as Mike Katayama, external engagement lead, Ads Privacy Go-To-Market, Google APAC, Puneet Singhvi, president, digital and corporate strategy, Network18 Media and Investments Ltd., Tarun Katial, investor and founder in Media Tech and Edu Tech, Moneka Khurana, country head – India, MMA, among other names.