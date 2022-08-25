Adda52’s launches new brand campaign ‘Khel Jaao’, aims to take Poker to every Indian

Online poker destination, Adda52.com has announced its new brand campaign #KhelJaao to welcome all Indians play poker. The campaign is aimed to take the game of Poker to the youth of India and make it a part of the dominant youth culture in India.

“This campaign is truly aligned with our determination to democratize the Poker gaming scenario for people in India. We want to ensure that Poker gains mainstream recognition and becomes a part of our youth culture. Our campaign explains how we all are equipped with basic life skills like negotiating, being street smart, understanding people and maximising our profits through all this –- similar skills are also required for you to win your Poker game,” Krishnendu Guha, chief revenue officer, Adda52.com said.

Through this campaign, Adda52 brings the ingenuity of Indians, their ability to negotiate, make the best out of a given situation and their willingness to punt on themselves – the same qualities are also essential to be a poker player. The ad further showcases the real-life examples of people from different walks of life, exhibiting these qualities in their day-to-day lives. The bottomline of the ad film is that these qualities make Indians perfectly ready for the game of poker, and that they should try their hands at this skill-based game.

“With this campaign, we want to encourage every Indian to play Poker, the most recognized global ‘game of skill’, as we believe every Indian has within them what it takes to be a poker player. Just like any field of sports where Indians are establishing themselves, it’s time we master poker and make a mark on the international stage. The #KhelJaao campaign is our effort towards communicating the requisites to be a poker player and narrating them through common situations we experience everyday. #KhelJaao is our way of telling every Indian that we naturally have in us what it takes to be a poker player,” Shivanandan Pare, CEO, Deltatech Gaming Limited, said.

The campaign further reiterates Adda52’s mission to make Poker popular in India and ensure that the game gains mainstream recognition across the country, just the way it is across the globe. Adda52’s campaign #KhelJaao is live and can now be seen across social media platforms.

Also read: SATO unveils new brand identity globally and an updated tagline– A Better Life Every Day

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook