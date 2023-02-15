Adda52 partners Sophie Choudry for sixth edition of ‘Poker night with stars’ contest

Adda52, an online poker platform, has announced the 6th edition of its ‘Poker nights with stars’ featuring actress Sophie Choudry. The contest, which started on February 6 will run through March 3, 2023.

There are 3 routes for players to participate in the ‘Poker Night with Stars’ contest – Cash leaderboards, tournaments, and a lucky draw for all first time depositors.

The final round for the contest will take place online on 11th March, 2023, where the players will play the final table with Sophie Choudry. The prize pool for the final table is Rs 5 lakh.

“We are thrilled to announce the 6th edition of ‘Poker Night with Stars’ and we are positive that this will be greatly appreciated by players like other previous editions. We are extremely pumped to have Sophie Choudry join us for this all-new edition and hope to encourage more women players to come forward and compete on this platform.” said Krishnendu Guha, chief revenue officer, Adda52.

“There is a need for a representation of women across real money gaming platforms and I’m honoured to be the first woman on Poker Night with Stars. Poker is an extremely thrilling game with skill and talent being tested at every level.” said Sophie Choudry.

The series offers both new and experienced poker players an equal chance to play online poker with celebrities and win exciting prizes.

