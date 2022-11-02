Adda52.com to sponsor ISL football team FC Goa

Adda52.com has announced its co-sponsorship with the Indian Super League (ISL) football team, FC Goa, for the 2022-23 season. As per the company, Adda52.com aims to promote skill-based sports and hence has gone for football.

Games are a way of life, not merely a kind of amusement, Krishnendu Guha, chief revenue officer, Adda52.com, said. “The company is dedicated to promoting the development of all types of skill games, so we would like to offer our support and best wishes to FC Goa as they compete for the coveted ISL Championship this season,” he added.

Additionally, the brand had recently sponsored the US Open broadcast on Sony LIV as well along with sponsoring a number of regional and state-level sports events, it stated in a report.

With fans coming back to the stands this season, we believe the upcoming Hero ISL season is set to be momentous, Ravi Puskur, vice president, FC Goa, stated. “With Adda52.com coming on board as our sponsor this season, I believe there will be even more opportunities for us to work together on a number of common goals,” he commented.

