Adda247 appoints Rahul Pandey as its new CMO

Adda247 has announced the appointment of Rahul Pandey as their new CMO. In his leadership capacity, Pandey will be responsible for designing, developing, implementing and monitoring the overarching business marketing strategy at the organisation.

The latest hiring is in sync with Adda’s commitment towards democratising education and making online learning accessible and affordable for everyone without any language barrier, especially students and aspirants living in rural and remote regions of the country. “Pandey brings to the table a solid professional prowess, unbridled talent and over 16 years of expertise that will not only enhance the overall aspirations of Adda247 in becoming the biggest, vernacular test prep platform in the nation but will also serve as a learning opportunity to all the young blood within the organisation. Having already carved a significant impact across industries on account of his previous professional engagements, we are confident that this is the start of a beautiful journey for both Rahul as well as the organisation,” Anil Nagar, CEO and founder, Adda247, said.

Armed with a professional experience spanning over 16 years, Pandey has gained expertise across several diverse domains such as digital, branding, and CRM channels. Before joining Adda247, he was the vice president – marketing at IncNut Digital. He has served brands such as Flipkart and Amazon in various designations.

“As one of the country’s premier vernacular test prep platforms, Adda247 has managed to carve a scintillating and unparalleled growth story. I sincerely believe that my team and I will make valuable contributions towards pushing the organisation further down ‘Success Lane’ and emerging as the country’s one-stop test prep platform for students and aspirants,” Pandey added in the new role.

