AdColony launches Game Academy for APAC marketers

With Game Academy, AdColony wants to build an interactive learning platform around gaming advertising

AdColony has launched an interactive learning platform, Game Academy. With this free online skills masterclass, AdColony wants to give marketers valuable knowledge and professional competencies around gaming advertising. The first season of Game Academy is now available to marketers from any level and company in Asia-Pacific.



“Successful marketing has always been based on keeping as closely in step with consumers behaviours, but the explosion of gaming consumption means marketers are now racing to catch up with new habits, audiences, and channels. We are very excited to launch Game Academy to elevate how marketers think about gaming advertising and bring the industry as a whole one big step closer to consumers,” Tom Simpson, senior vice president APAC, AdColony, said.



According to Simpson, gaming has evolved from being a hobby reserved for a select few demographics, to a mainstream form of entertainment. He is of the view that gaming technology evolves at the speed of light, and advertisers cannot afford to simply play catch-up.



Post-registration, Game Academy users will be able to access a series of bite-sized videos that are designed to provide knowledge and insights related to gaming and mobile game advertising. The platform is free to use, and videos are accessible anytime on demand.



The first series of Game Academy will explore topics including but not limited to the boom in mobile usage, how gaming has redefined pop culture, and a breakdown of gamer personas. Upon completing each lesson on Game Academy, users will unlock a new badge. After successfully completing all lessons, graduates will receive a certificate which they may display on their LinkedIn profiles and resumes.

