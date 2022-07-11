Adarsh Dikshith is Exotel CFO

Exotel, a global leader in emerging markets for customer engagement platforms (CEP), has appointed Adarsh Dikshith as its new chief financial officer (CFO). This is Exotel’s fourth significant executive appointment in recent years.

Dikshith joins Exotel as it attempts to place itself on a hypergrowth trajectory following its $100-million fundraising in multiple rounds. The company is currently making a strong effort to increase its global reach while growing at a 70% year-over-year rate.

Exotel, a leader in emerging markets that powers communication for 90% of India’s consumer unicorns, is vigorously defending its lead through strategic investments. The company recently acquired a virtual telecom operator licence from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

According to the company, Dikshith has more than 24 years of expertise working with businesses to help them grow beyond their geographies and maturity stages.

He had previously driven financial transformation serving as CFO with software and finance companies like Blue Yonder, Allianz and The Math Company. Dikshith joins Exotel from HighRadius, where he was responsible for overseeing the finance department’s planning and preparation for going public.

“We are in the business of driving the future of customer-engagement technologies in emerging markets. We are building products that will significantly enhance automation for our customers who have so far been underserved with sub-par solutions,” said Shivakumar Ganesan, co-founder & CEO of Exotel.

