Adani Wilmar strengthens its staples foods business with the acquisition of Kohinoor brand (rice)

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) has acquired several brands including the Kohinoor brand, domestic (India region) from McCormick Switzerland GMBH for an undisclosed amount. As a part of the acquisition, AWL has exclusive rights over the ‘Kohinoor’ basmati rice along with ready to cook, ready to eat curries and meals portfolio under the Kohinoor brand umbrella in India.

Kohinoor is one of the trusted brands which represents the flavours of India and is well received by consumers, Angshu Mallick, chief executive officer and managing director, Adani Wilmar, said. “This acquisition is in sync with our business strategy to expand our portfolio in the higher margin branded staples and food products segment. We believe the packaged food category is under-penetrated with significant headroom for growth. The Kohinoor brand has a strong brand recall and will help accelerate our position in the Food FMCG category,” he added.

With the addition of Kohinoor’s domestic brand portfolio, the company aims to strengthen Adani Wilmar’s position in the food FMCG category by augmenting a strong product basket with premium brands along with potential to scale value added products. Additionally, it will leverage the reach of the brand to drive synergies for AWL across geographies and complement the reach of brand ‘Fortune’ in the food FMCG domain.

As per the company, the acquisition will fuel the next level of growth to AWL and widen the portfolio to cater to premium customer segments across rice and other value-added food businesses. The Kohinoor brand portfolio comprises Kohinoor, for premium Basmati rice, Charminar, for affordable rice and Trophy, for HORECA segment.

Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) is a food FMCG company in India offering primary kitchen essentials for Indian consumers, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses and sugar. It also offers a diverse range of industry essentials, including oleochemicals, castor oil and its derivatives and de-oiled cakes and HPC category under brand Alife which includes soap, hand wash and hand sanitisers.

