Adani Sportsline collaborates with Indian Olympics Association as principal sponsor

Adani Sportsline, the sports arm of the Adani Group, has become an official partner with the Indian Olympics Association (IOA) for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, Hangzhou Asian Games 2022, and Paris Olympic Games 2024. This is the second time that the Adani Group has come on board with IOA. The earlier association was in 2021 when the group sponsored the Indian Contingent during the Tokyo Olympics.

“It is our privilege to support our athletes’ journeys in their quest to bring glory to India. We celebrate this journey through our initiative #GarvHai. The association with IOA is a natural extension of expressing our support for the Indian Contingent,” Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises Ltd., said.

The partnership is an extension of the Adani Group’s sports portfolio that focuses on building a world-class ecosystem to nurture sporting talent, accelerate the sports economy, and play the role of an enabler in India’s journey to becoming a leading sporting nation.

“Corporate participation will help emerging sports stars, allowing India to genuinely become a sporting nation,” Rajeev Mehta, secretary general, IOA, stated in a statement.

Adani Sportsline also owns teams with Indian and global platforms, including Pro Kabaddi League, Ultimate Kho Kho League, Big Bout Boxing League, and International League T20 (Cricket). It also organises the annual Adani Ahmedabad Marathon.

Adani Sportsline is the sports arm of the diversified Adani Group, which has a presence in ports, logistics, energy, utility, infrastructure, electric power generation and transmission, mining, airport operations, natural gas, and food processing.

