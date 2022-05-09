Adani Group acquires franchise in UAE’s T20 League

Adani Group’s Adani Sportsline has acquired the rights to own and operate a franchise in UAE’s T20 League. Licensed by Emirates Cricket Board, the UAE T20 League will be the first major move overseas by the Adani Sportsline aiming to connect and engage with global fans from across the cricketing nations.

“This acquisition fits in the group of corporates who have already acquired franchise team rights in the league. We look forward to benefiting from their business acumen and working together to make our league successful,” Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman, UAE’s T20 League, said.

For Pranav Adani, managing director, agro, oil and gas and director, Adani Enterprises, the UAE is a combination of several cricket loving nations. “It provides a platform for enhancing the visibility of cricket as the sport becomes global. Our presence here is a base for the Adani brand that is contributing to the sports ecosystem in India through leagues such as boxing and kabaddi, and nurturing sporting talent through the Garv Hai initiative,” he stated.

This is an opportunity that the UAE T20 League offers to experienced and established business owners, Mubashshir Usmani, general secretary, Emirates Cricket Board, said. “This association will be mutually beneficial for both the Adani Group and the league. UAE’s T20 League will attract many names in world cricket while also giving a platform and international exposure to local and upcoming players”.

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, India, the Adani Group is a portfolio of diversified businesses in India with interests in logistics (seaports, airports, logistics, shipping and rail), resources, power generation and distribution, renewable energy, gas and infrastructure, agro (commodities, edible oil, food products, cold storage and grain silos), real estate, public transport infrastructure, consumer finance and defence, and other sectors. Adani Sportsline is promoted by the Adani Group.

