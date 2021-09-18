Adani Enterprises appoints Sanjay Pugalia as CEO and editor-in-chief

Pugalia, who was recently the president and editorial director at Quint Digital Media Ltd, has vast experience in digital, television and the print media

Adani Enterprises has inducted veteran journalist Sanjay Pugalia as the CEO and editor-in-chief to lead the Group’s media initiatives. In his new role, Pugalia will report to Pranav Adani and work closely with Sudipta Bhattacharya and extend his support to the corporate communications team, as per document sourced by FE BrandWagon Online. “We look forward to leveraging Sanjay’s wide ranging expertise in media, communications and branding across the Adani Group’s diverse range of businesses and in our nation building initiatives. We welcome Sanjay Pugalia and his family to the Adani Parivaar and wish him great success in his new role,” the document stated.

Pugalia, who was recently the president and editorial director at Quint Digital Media Ltd, has vast experience in digital, television and print media. The company informed the Bombay Stock Exchange that the veteran journalist has resigned as the president and editorial director and that he “wishes his very best to the team at the Quint and will continue as friend, guide and mentor to the team.”

Pugalia has been a part of several pioneering ventures in India. He launched and headed CNBC-Awaaz for 12 years. Earlier, as news director, he set up Star News in Hindi, headed Zee News and was part of the founding team of AajTak. He has also worked with Australia’s Nine Network’s Indian JV in 2000-01 as president and head of strategic planning and film business. As a print journalist, he has worked with Business Standard and Navbharat Times. He was also a regular contributor to BBC Hindi Radio during the 1990s.

Read Also: How can SEO play an important role in helping small businesses flourish in the market

Read Also: Online skill gaming industry appeal for regulation over prohibition

Read Also: Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 1 To 17 September 2021

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook