Adani and GMR buy teams in Ultimate Kho Kho league

Adani Group and GMR group have acquired the Gujarat and Telangana franchises respectively in the Ultimate Kho Kho league. The tourney is poised for a 2022 launch. the corporate companies have invested in the tourney with an aim to promote the homegrown sport. According to Tenzing Niyogi, CEO, Ultimate Kho Kho, this is certainly a strong foot forward for Ultimate Kho Kho becoming a sports movement. “We are committed to bring this sporting spectacle to the masses of India and it’s of great pride to collaborate with corporates as stakeholders,” he added.

Promoted by Amit Burman, chairman, Dabur Group, in collaboration with Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), the league aims to revolutionise the indigenous sport of Kho-Kho by adopting a modern-day professional structure.

Adani Sportsline, a part of the Adani Group, is already associated with many sporting leagues in the country. Adani Sportsline has always believed that the best way to promote homegrown sports and build engagement across the national audience is to adopt a professional, structured approach. Pranav Adani, director – Adani Enterprises, stated. “Our experience with the Kabaddi and Boxing League gives us confidence that the Ultimate Kho Kho League will do wonders for this much-loved traditional sport. Our decision to partner with this league is an extension of our aim to build a world-class ecosystem that nurtures sporting talent, accelerates the sports economy and plays the role of an enabler in India’s journey to become a leading sporting nation,” he stated.

After dabbling in cricket and kabaddi, GMR Sports, part of Indian-based infrastructure firm, GMR Group, has already created grassroots level sports development initiatives in the national capital and NCR region. GMR Sports has picked up the Telangana team, to tap on the popularity of Kho-Kho in South India and promote it further. With an aim to develop and commercialise sports leagues, GMR is hoping that its association with UKK will help ‘Kho-Kho’ break the shackles and soar high in terms of popularity. “At GMR Sports’ our aim is to promote sports amongst youth, connect with the community at large and build a supporting ecosystem. Since its inception, over 15 years ago, the company has done pioneering work in growing popular sports such as Cricket and other indigenous sports like Kabaddi and Wrestling across India and overseas. With a vision to nurture talent at the grass root level, it has invested in providing access to professional sports by setting up Sports Training Academies across India,” Kiran Kumar Grandhi, corporate chairman, GMR Group, highlighted.

Ultimate Kho Kho has already roped in Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) as its official broadcasting partner in a multi-year deal. The games will be broadcast exclusively across SPNI’s sports channels and their dedicated OTT platform SonyLIV.

