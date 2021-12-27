Ad volumes per match grew 19% during ICC T20 World Cup 2021 over the previous edition: Report

During the 45 matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the top five advertisers accounted for 29% of ad volumes

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 saw a 19% growth of television ad volumes per match, compared to ICC T20 World Cup 2016. Moreover, ad volumes during the event’s final match increased by 16% over its previous edition, according to the latest data released by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. However, the tally of categories and brands decreased during the latest season of the cricket tournament. During both T20 World Cups, the number of advertisers stayed the same.



Among all the categories, e-com wallet acquired the numero uno position with a share of 13% share of ad volumes. Other than smartphones, the other top four categories were also from the e-commerce sector including e-commerce education, e-com gaming, e-com financial services. The top five categories contributed to a 42% share of ad volumes in the T20 World Cup 2021.



During the 45 matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the top five advertisers accounted for 29% of ad volumes. Thinks & Learn emerged as the top advertiser with a nine percent share of ad volumes during the tournament. The other top four advertisers were Reliance Retail, Coca Cola India, Havells India, Netmeds Marketplace. While the top five brands contributed to 23% ad volumes share, Byjus Classes was the top advertised brand, the data added.



There were 26 new categories during ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Among the new categories, ecom-education topped the list followed by ecom-gaming, e-com financial services, e-com pharma or healthcare, retail outlets.



As per the data shared by TAM Sports, 78% of the advertisers preferred 10-20 second ads during the commercial breaks. While 21% of the advertisers opted for ads longer than 20 seconds, less than one percent of advertisers preferred ads shorter than 10 seconds.

Read Also: Eximius Ventures launches gaming syndicate ‘The Gaming Lounge’

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook