Ad volumes on TV rose 30% in January-March 2021: TAM AdEx

Top 10 advertisers accounted for 41% share of ad volumes during 2020.

Advertising volumes on television recorded a 30% growth in January-March 2021, when compared to the same period last year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Interestingly, in the span of the last six months, television ad volumes peaked during March followed by October of 2020. However, despite the rise in ad volumes, the tally of categories, advertisers and brands witnessed marginal drop during Jan-Mar’21 compared to Jan-Mar’20.

Food & Beverages sector overtook the Personal Care/Personal Hygiene sector and topped the TV advertising charts accounting for 20% share of ad volumes, with the latter accounting for 19% share and occupying the second position. The top three sectors remained the same this year vis-a-vis last year and together accounted for 51% share of ad volumes.

Unsurprisingly, FMCG players ruled the list of top 10 advertisers with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) leading the advertising charts, followed by Reckitt Benckiser India. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 41% share of ad volumes during 2020. Whitehat Education Technology, PCA Automobiles India, Dhani Services, among others were the top exclusive advertisers during Jan-Mar’21.

Lizol emerged as the most advertised brand followed by Dettol Antiseptic Liquid. As per the data, top 10 brands accounted for 9% share of television ad volumes. Four out of the top 10 most advertised brands this year were from Reckitt Benckiser.

During Jan-Mar’21, news genre topped on TV with 28% share of ad volumes closely followed by general entertainment channels (GEC) with 27% share. Movies maintained its third position with 21% share of ad volumes. Top five channels genres accounted for more than 90% share of ad volumes during Jan-Mar’21. Regional and national channels had 65% and 35% share of ad volumes respectively during Jan-Mar’21. Meanwhile, prime time was the most preferred time-band on TV with 32% share followed by afternoon time-band.

Read Also: TBWA\India appoints Satish Krishnamurthy as chief strategy officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook