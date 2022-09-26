Ad volumes on the GEC genre saw an indexed growth of 50% in H1, 2022 over H1, 2020: TAM AdEx

The general entertainment channels (GEC) genre saw a 50% indexed growth in ad volumes in Jan-Jun’22 when compared to Jan-Jun’20 and three percent growth compared to Jan-Jun’21, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. May’22 saw the highest ad volume share of 17.4% during the period of Jan-Jun’22.

The top subgenres of GEC genre included Hindi GEC, Tamil GEC, Telugu GEC, Malayalam GEC, and Bengali GEC, among others in Jan-Jun’22. The report stated that Hindi GEC topped with more than 20% share of GEC genre’s ad volumes, in both Jan-Jun’22, and Jan-Jun’21. Furthermore, the top five subgenres accounted for more than 65% share of ad volumes in both periods. Within the tally of brands and advertisers, the count of advertisers on the GEC genre increased by 5% in H1, 2022 over H1, 2021. The count of the brands on GEC genre also increased by 3% in H1, 2022 from H1, 2021.

Moreover, the food and beverages, personal care/personal hygiene, hair care, personal healthcare, laundry, and building, industrial and land materials/equipments and durables maintained their ranks in the top 10 leading sectors in Jan-Jun’22 from Jan-Jun’21. The food and beverages sector topped with 29% share of ad volumes on the GEC genre and was followed by personal care/personal hygiene with 20% share.

The report highlighted that the category of milk beverages took over toiler soaps, which slid to the third position in H1, 2022 over H1, 2021. In addition, the report also mentioned that five categories from the food and beverages sector (F&B) and two from the personal care/personal hygiene sectors were present in the top 10 list. The top 10 categories added 36% share of the GEC genre’s ad volumes.

In conjunction, the report stated that there are over 185 categories which registered positive growth. Aerated soft drinks saw the highest increase in ad secondages in the GEC genre, which was followed by tea during the Jan-Jun’22 period over Jan-Jun’21. With regards to growth percentage among the top 10 categories, Ecom-Wallets topped with the highest growth of 4.4 times.

In terms of leading advertisers, HUL, Reckitt Benckiser and Brooke Bond Lipton India remained at top three positions in GEC genre during both Jan-Jun’21-22. Coca Cola India and Pepsi Co were the new entrants among top 10 list. Within the segment of exclusive advertisers, the report quantified that over 580 advertisers exclusively advertised in the GEC genre during the period of Jan-Jun’22. Among them, JBC Industries was the top exclusive advertiser in the GEC genre followed by Mangalam Matrimony.com.

It should be noted that prime time, which refers to the period between 6 PM-11 PM, was the most preferred time band on the GEC genre, followed by the afternoon (from 12 PM- 4 PM) and morning (from 9 AM- 12 PM) time bands. Ad commercials of 20 to 40 seconds were the most preferred for advertising on GEC channels in both H1, 2022 and H1, 2021.

