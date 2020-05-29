Ad volumes on television rose 16% in week 20: BARC-Nielsen report

According to the report, most of the top 10 advertisers remained consistent in week 20 while the next 40 advertisers increased their inventory.

The overall advertising volume rose 16% in week 20 (May 16-22, 2020) as opposed to week 18 (May 2-8, 2020) as per the data provided by TV audience measurement body, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) (Across Genre : All India (Urban+Rural) in collaboration with Nielsen. Titled, ‘How are Media Habits Changing as India Enters Week 9 of the Lockdown’, the report also highlights how the total number of advertisers increased by 2.9% to 1370 advertisers with Vivo, Cadbury, Kia Motors, Faasos, Bajaj, Sharp India, Hoichoi, and Apple entering as the new advertisers in week 20.

According to the report, most of the top 10 advertisers remained consistent in week 20 while the next 40 advertisers increased their inventory. With summer season in full force, inventory levels of categories present during summer increased their volume of advertising levels in the last two weeks, especially soft drinks and air coolers have increased the most in week 20. With the Soft drinks non aerated increased their advertising inventory by 45.9% to 1.4 lakh ad volumes while soft drink aerated drinks saw 43% rise in ad volumes to 1.61 lakhs.

While advertising volumes remained less than pre-covid period, all genres saw an increase in ad insertion in week 20 when compared to week 18. General entertainment channels (GEC) saw 21% rise ad insertions while news genre increased their ad volumes by 12.5%. Movies and kids genre witnessed 29.7%, each, rise in ad insertions in week 20 as opposed to week 18.

As for viewership, non prime-time viewership continues to operate higher than pre-covid (January 11-31, 2020) levels by 47%. Primetime viewership, however, has seen a decline of 13% in viewership when compared to pre-covid levels. This is primarily due to lack of original and new content.

The report, which also revealed data on content consumption on smartphones, highlighted how content consumption on smartphones has also decreased 2.7% with users spending 3.5 hours a day on their devices in week 20. Out of this, the report revealed that non prime time period (10 am – 2 pm) emerged as the highest time spent period with 16%.

