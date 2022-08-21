Ad volumes on radio grew by 62% in H1,2022 over H1,2021: TAM AdEx

Ad volumes on radio rose almost two fold in Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-Jun’20, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. In first half of Y2022, ad volumes grew by 62% compared to same period of previous year, Y2021.

According to the report, services sector had 32% share of ad volumes on radio followed by retail with 11% share and banking/finance/investment with nine percent share during Jan-Jun’22. Top three sectors together accounted more than 50% share of ad volumes. Personal care/personal hygiene made it into the top 10 list for the period of Jan-Jun’22.

Furthermore, in terms of leading categories, properties/real estates, hospital/clinics, cars and housing/construction loans maintained their ranks. Two categories each out of top 10 categories belonged to services, auto and retail sector. Ecom-auto products and services and tooth pastes category was the new entrant in top 10 categories’ list. Retail outlets-jewellers, retail outlets-electronics/durables, retail outlets-clothing/textiles/fashion, ecom-auto products and services and tooth pastes categories saw positive rank shift.

Maruti, LIC, Amul and Mother Dairy were the advertisers that remained in the list of top 10 of H1 of both Y2022 and Y2021. Six out of 10 were the new entrants in top 10 advertisers’ list on radio. Vicco Vajradanti Paste topped the brands of Jan-Jun’22 followed by Vicco Turmeric Face Wash. During Jan-Jun’22, there were total of over 6,900 brands present on radio. Three out of top 10 brands were from services sector and two were from retail, BFSI and personal care/personal hygiene sector.

The report further highlighted that properties/real estates among categories saw highest increase in ad secondages with growth of two times followed by hospital/clinics with two times growth during Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-June’21. In terms of growth percent, Face Wash category witnessed highest growth among the top 10, which is 1302 times in Jan-Jun’22.

What is also to be noted is that over 3,900 advertisers and over 5,100 brands exclusively advertised during Jan-Jun’22 compared to Jan-June’21 on radio. Evening was the most preferred time-band for advertising on radio followed by morning and afternoon time-bands. Evening and morning time bands together added more than 65% share of ad volumes.

