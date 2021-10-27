Ad volumes on radio for retail sector grew by 62% during Jan-Aug 2021 compared to Jan-Aug 2020: TAM AdEx

On digital medium, sector ad insertions increased significantly by more than two times during Jan-Aug’21 compared to the same period in last year.

Ad volumes of the retail sector on television surged by 55% during Jan-Aug 2021 compared to the same period in the previous year, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. February month had the highest ad volumes’ share for the retail sector in both Y 2020-21. As for print, advertising growth of 36% was seen in Jan-Aug’21 over Jan-Aug’ 20. January month had the highest ad volumes share for the retail sector in both Y 2020-21.

On TV, retail outlets- jewellers had 57% share of ad volumes, the highest among retail categories. More than 80% of the ad volumes in the sector were covered by the top three categories (jewellers, electronics/durables and clothing/textiles/fashion) solely. Top 10 advertisers accounted for more than 50% share of ad volumes during Jan-Aug’21 with Lalithaa Jewellery Mart leading the list. Thangamayil was the top new brand followed by Sweet Truth during Jan-Aug’21 compared to Jan-Aug’20. On TV, more than 450 new brands appeared for the retail sector during Jan-Aug’21. What’s more, the news genre alone had 57% of the sector’s ad volumes followed by GEC on second position and news bulletin was the most preferred program genre. Prime time was the most preferred time-band, followed by afternoon.

As for print, the report stated that retail outlets- electronics/durables topped among the retail categories in print with one-fourth of the ad space’s share. Top 10 categories added more than 90% of sector ad space during Jan-Aug’21. Reliance Retail was the top advertiser in the sector with a 5% share of ad space during Jan-Aug’21. Top 10 advertisers accounted for 26% share of sector ad space. More than 16,900 new brands were seen during Jan-Aug’21 over Jan-Aug’20. My Kalyan (Kalyan Jewellers) was the top new brand followed by Pothys Swarna Mahal. Hindi language publications topped with 25% share of retail ad space closely followed by English publications. In the retail sector, sales promotion had 70% share of ad space in print medium.

Interestingly, ad volumes on radio for the retail sector grew by 62% during Jan-Aug’21 compared to Jan-Aug’20. January month had the highest ad volumes’ share of the retail sector in Jan-Aug, 2020 whereas in Jan-Aug, 2021, August month grabbed the top position. On radio, retail outlets-jewellers category topped with 28% of the total retail ad volumes. Top 10 categories added more than 90% share of sector ad volumes on radio. On radio, more than 700 new brands were present during Jan-Aug’21 over Jan-Aug’20. Bhayyaji Ramabhauji Rokde Jewellers was the top new brand on radio medium followed by Jhanjaria Jewellers on the second position. Advertising for the retail sector was preferred in afternoon and evening time-band on radio, combining 70% share of ad volumes.

On digital medium, sector ad insertions increased significantly by more than two times during Jan-Aug’21 compared to the same period in last year. On digital, retail outlets- electronics/durables category was on top with 22% share of sector’s ad insertions. The top 10 categories added 95% share of sector ad insertions on digital and the top 10 advertisers had 45% share of sector ad insertions during Jan-Aug’21 with Inter IKEA Systems B.V. on top of the list adding 12% share. Display creatives dominated the sector ad insertions with 86% share followed by video creatives during Jan-Aug’21.

