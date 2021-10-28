Ad volumes dipped marginally during IPL 14 compared to IPL 13: Report

The total count of brands decreased by six percent in IPL 14

Ad volumes on TV saw a marginal drop of 0.8% during sixty matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 14. While ad volumes grew by seven percent in the first leg of IPL 2021, in the first 29 matches, ad volumes witnessed a decline of eight percent during 31 matches in the second leg of the tournament compared to IPL 13, as per latest data released by TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research. Additionally, the total count of brands decreased by six percent in IPL 14. However, the tally of advertisers grew by 11%, the report added.

For this report, TAM Sports analysed ad volumes across 27 network channels of Star India and 24 channels for IPL 13. The study is on all live matches during IPL Season 14 and 13 only excluding pre-mid-post programs.

During IPL 14, e-com education emerged as the top category with a share of 10% in overall ad volumes. As per the report, the top five categories collectively accounted for 36% of overall ad volumes. E-com gaming, e-com wallets, pan masala, e-com financial services were other top four categories. E-com gaming rose to the numero uno position from the fifth position in the top five categories for IPL 13.

Among the advertisers, Sporta Technologies(Dream 11) has acquired the top position with five percent share of overall ad volumes. Think&Learn and FX Mart(PhonePe) both had four percent share of ad volumes followed by K P Pan Foods, EPX Uptech(Upstox) with three percent share each. The top five advertisers accounted for 20% share of ad volumes.

Dream11.com was the top advertised brand during both IPL 14 and IPL 13. Furthermore, the top five brands contributed to 18% share of ad volumes during 60 matches of IPL 14. PhonePe, Upstox, Cred, Amazon were the other four brands to be on the top five chart.

According to the report, more than 30 new categories appeared in IPL 14. Among the new categories, securities or sharebroking organisation topped the list followed by hair dyes, pipes or pvc fittings, hospital or clinics and e-com auto products and services.

