Ad spend in Asia Pacific expected to grow by 5.9% in 2022: dentsu report

Advertising investment is forecast to grow by 9.2% globally in 2022, according to the latest dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecast report. The twice-yearly report which combines data from over 50 markets globally, anticipates $745 billion will be spent globally.



As per the report, ad spend in Asia Pacific is expected to grow by 5.9%, with digital forecast to increase 9.6% to a share of 61.1% of total APAC advertising spend.



Moving towards a second consecutive year of growth following the 5% market dip in 2020, 2022 is projected to build on a stronger than expected recovery in 2021 which itself saw a record-high 14.4% growth in APAC, totalling $241 billion, the report said.



In APAC, overall ad spend growth is boosted by key sporting events such as Indian Premier League, FIFA World Cup, Winter Olympics, and country elections in Australia and India. Digital and television continue to be the two powerhouses driving global and APAC ad spend, yet with opposite dynamics. Following a 24.8% increase in 2021 (vs 29.1% globally), dentsu forecasts digital investment to grow by 9.6% (vs 14.8% globally) in 2022, fuelled by social and programmatic in APAC. This will result in the digital share of spend increasing to 61.1% ($150 billion) of the total ad spend in APAC, over twice as big as the television share of spend (24.5%) in 2022.



Furthermore, the report added that linear TV ad spend increased by 5.1% in 2021, the highest rate since 2013. In 2022, dentsu forecast linear TV ad spend to grow by 1.4% to reach $60 billion in APAC. Unlike digital and despite staying in high demand, dentsu is seeing linear TV share of spend on the decline – both globally and in the region – as connected TV and video on demand (VOD) grow.



Out-of-Home (OOH) and cinema will both see encouraging growth in 2022, respectively 12.8% and 23.4% globally (vs 2.8% and 30.0% in APAC). Radio too is forecast to grow, yet at a slower pace of 1.5% in APAC (vs 2.0% globally). As with previous predictions, ad spend in newspapers and magazines will continue to decline globally and in APAC.



Globally, the industries that will see growth in ad spend this year will include the travel sector which is forecast to see a 10.3% rise. There is also confidence the automotive advertising spend will grow by 7.6% in 2022. Growth follows a 11.5% increase in 2021 and steep declines in 2020 of -15.9%. With pent up demand and a trend towards personal vehicles in how people want to travel post pandemic, there is confidence in the recovery of the Automotive sector, the report said.



Going forward, APAC ad spend is predicted to grow by 5.6% (vs 4.6% globally) in 2023 and 4.9% (vs 5.8% globally) in 2024 – exceeding growth before the pandemic (4.1% in 2019). Digital is forecast to increase its share of spend domination to 64.6% in APAC (vs 59.4% globally) in 2024.



“APAC region is expected to post robust growth in ad spend in 2022. India, Hong Kong and Vietnam will drive double-digit growth with the rest of the region showing strong growth. The share of digital spends in APAC is set to increase to 61.1% up from 50.1% in 2019 (pre-covid), driven by Greater China and ANZ. TV as a platform will continue to play a key role especially in Southeast Asia and South Asia,” Prerna Mehrotra, CEO Media APAC, dentsu international said.



Mehrotra further added that marketers will need to be nimble, leaning on technology and maximising opportunities in video, social, connected TV and e-commerce. “Use of data to drive business outcomes without compromising privacy or security will continue and we expect data collaboration to be a big focus for 2022,” she added.



According to Peter Huijboom, global CEO media and global clients, dentsu international, the bounce back from the early pandemic impact continues to be strong, especially in digital. “As we spend more time consuming digital media, brands have the opportunity to tap into the increased flexibility in which consumers engage through multiple touchpoints. Businesses who truly understand these developed human behaviours have the best opportunity to build lasting relationships with them.”

