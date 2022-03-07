Ad insertions of auto sector on digital soared by 83% in 2021 over 2020: TAM AdEx

On digital medium, cars were top auto categories with 35% share followed by two wheelers with 29%

Compared to the third quarter of year 2021, Q4 witnessed 12% ad volume growth in auto sector on TV, according to the data released by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research. Despite second wave, the ad volumes of auto sector grew by eight percent on TV in 2021 over 2020. After being hit by second wave in Q2, ad volumes observed a 47% drop and then bounce backed in Q4 by 54%.

Cars categories alone contributed nearly 50% to the total ad volume share of auto sector followed by two wheelers with 38%. Advertising on TV by categories like two wheelers, tyres and commercial vehicles grew by 23%, 37% and 46% respectively in the year 2021 over 2020. Top 10 advertisers accounted more than 65% share of ad volumes in 2021 with TVS Motor Company topping the list. Among the top 10 brands from auto sector, TVS Jupiter was on top followed by Renault Kiger. Top two channel genres on TV together accounted nearly 70% of ad volumes share for auto sector during Y 2021. News channel genre topped preference list of auto sector during 2021 with more than 50% share. Advertisers of auto sector preferred 20-40 seconds ad size on TV.

For print, compared to the first quarter of year 2020, Q4 witnessed 21% ad volume growth. Ad Space/publication of auto sector in print declined by six percent in 2021 over 2020. Ad space in print witnessed double digit growth in November, 2021 (festive period). Interestingly, top two categories in auto sector, two wheelers and cars, together accounted nearly 80% of the total ad space of the sector. Top five advertisers accounted more than 50% share of ad space in 2021 with Maruti Suzuki India and Hero Motocorp leading the list with 15% and 14% share respectively. Top 10 brands accounted nearly 30% share of ad space in year 2021 with Maruti Car Range leading the list.

The report further noted that for radio, compared to first quarter of Y 2021, Q4 witnessed 41% ad volume growth. Ad volume for auto sector on radio grew by 11% in the year 2021 over 2020. On Radio, ads for cars and two wheelers ruled with nearly 70% of the total ad volume share of auto sector. Among top 10, auto spares jumped four places to enter top 10 list of 2021 with 15 times growth in ad volumes. Top five advertisers accounted more than 55% share of ad volume in year 2021 with Maruti Suzuki India leading the list. Among the top 10 auto brands, three brands belonged to Maruti Suzuki India and two to Hyundai Motor. The top five states accounted more than 60% share of ad volumes for the auto sector. Gujarat state was on top with 17% share of ad volumes followed by Maharashtra with 15% share.

On digital, compared to the first quarter of year 2020, Q4 witnessed marginal rise in ad insertion. Ad insertions of auto sector on digital soared by 83% in year 2021 over 2020. On digital medium, cars were top auto categories with 35% followed by two wheelers with 29%. Top 10 advertisers accounted 50% share of ad insertions in 2021 with Ather Energy leading the list. Top 10 brands accounted 29% share of ad insertion in year 2021 with Ather Grid leading the list with seven percent of the total ad insertions of auto sector on digital medium. Among the top 10 brands, four brands were from category ‘Cars’ and two from category ‘Ret cars’. Ad Network topped with more than 55% share of transaction method for digital advertising of auto sector in 2021.

