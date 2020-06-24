Ad agency ^atom bags multiple new businesses during lockdown

^ atom has also signed on with three international brands for APAC markets, a food e-commerce brand in India and an upcoming new university

Advertising agency ^atom, which was started by Abhik Santara along with Yash Kulshresth and Ananda Sen in April this year, has onboarded clients across multiple categories- of edutech, e-commerce, health, food, and holistic living that includes names such as Ahimsa Trust, Ezee Products and Lifology. Along with these, ^ a t o m has also signed on with three international brands for APAC markets and a food e-commerce brand in India and an upcoming new university, the complete details of these will be announced soon.

“All the clients that we have won in the last two months, we are managing them across the full spectrum- from building their equity through strategic and creative ideas, digital and social media presence, media planning/buying and delivering business performance,” Abhik Santara, director and CEO of ^ atom said on the association.

According to Parag Agarwal, trustee, Ahimsa Trust and CFO-Health (a global British FMCG giant), at Ahimsa trust, the ambition is to change Indians’ food habits and move them towards plant-based diets – which are healthier, good for the mother planet and the animals. “Changing behaviours is never easy, and we were looking for an agency that would be able to develop insights into this multi-dimensional problem and offer a creative solution. We look forward to continuing our journey with ^ atom and scale this into a big brand by leveraging their creativity, digital and media performance skills,” he added further.

For Chanchal Sanyal, author and chairman, QED Communications (the group which is backing ^atom), this is an investment that is right for the times and right for all times. “A nimble, sure footed, digitally native brand communications company peopled with experts hungry to do path breaking work and deliver market results will always be in demand. Brands will always need stories to be told – and we are the storytellers,” Sanyal added.

^atom is a business first brand agency present in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore. It combines strategy, data, creative, media, technology and performance to bring platform-agnostic solutions. It is an independent agency under the QED Communications group umbrella.

