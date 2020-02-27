Acuver Consulting appoints Rajiv Upadhyay as managing partner

Acuver is now moving into customer experience as it tries to co-own its clients’ contribution to the delight of their customers.

Acuver Consulting Private Limited has brought Rajiv Upadhyay on board as their managing partner. In his new role, Upadhyay will use his knowledge in leading market engagements with strategic focus on identifying and mobilising avenues for new business growth. Prior to this, Rajiv Upadhyay was working for Reliance Retail as head of technology where he was leading the team for Ajio.com. With a long record of leading innovation and pioneering emerging technologies in retail and supply chain, “This is a new phase of our growth wherein our goal is to penetrate the global market,” Sunny Nandwani, founder and managing director, Acuver consulting said.

With lots of experience, Upadhyay’s has been among the key architects for implementing cutting edge supply chain solutions. Omni-channel initiatives with leading brands such as Target and niche SMEs including Expicient.

According to the company, Acuver is now moving into customer experience as it tries to co-own its clients’ contribution to the delight of their customers. The company has already launched its product engineering segment to build next-gen supply management solutions. It also helps other companies optimise their supply-chain for enhanced efficiency, profitability and customer experience.

For Rajiv Upadhyay, this entrepreneurial calling has found a perfect outlet as he will now steer Acuver to its next milestones. “Throughout my professional journey, I have focused not only on building large-scale platforms but also building and scaling organisations. I have a passion for building high-performing engineering teams that enable customers in their digital transformation journey,” he added.

Founded in 2013 by IT professionals. The founders have had years of experience through leading IT companies in the world, catering to Fortune 500 companies in multiple geographies across the world.

