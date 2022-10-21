actyv.ai rolls out its latest ad campaign featuring its brand ambassador Sunil Gavaskar 

actyv.ai has rolled out its new global ad campaign featuring cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, the company’s brand ambassador. The campaign is a sequence of short ads that will air on all leading over-the-top (OTT) platforms in India, North America, Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific (JPAC), and the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions during the ongoing international T20 World Cup 2022, the company claimed. Additionally, the Singapore headquartered company has bagged the rights as the presenting sponsor for match updates on leading radio channels in 63 stations across India, it stated.

“These ads will highlight the embedded offerings and its capability to bring the entire supply chain ecosystem on a single, seamless platform, enabling business growth,” Raghunath Subramanian, founder and global CEO, actyv.ai, said.

As per the company, actyv.ai is focused on creating awareness and the ad campaign will showcase the capabilities of the company in enabling revenue protection and building operational efficiencies for enterprises, financial institutions, suppliers, distributors and retailers.

Having established a strong footprint in India, and an increased presence in APAC and the Middle East, the company is an AI-powered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that empowers enterprises, financial institutions, suppliers, distributors and retailers to achieve robust growth, Sunil Gavaskar, cricketer, stated. “The brand has been generating a lot of positive buzz in the market and I look forward to associating with them,” he highlighted.

