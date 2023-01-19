actyv.ai partners with Grant Thornton dGTL to construct ecosystem for consumer brands

actyv.ai has partnered with Grant Thornton dGTL to construct an ecosystem for consumer brands to better manage and streamline their distribution networks. Through the partnership, they aim to redefine how companies manage distributor networks from beginning to end, bringing multifaceted benefits, it claimed.

“I strongly believe that collective wisdom and a collaborative approach will define transformative interventions for delivering large-scale growth across B2B ecosystems. Grant Thornton dGTL’s experience in delivering sustainable business transformation, forward-looking, data-driven approach, and our robust technology will enable enterprises to streamline their supply chain and drive operational efficiencies. Along with dGTL, we will now accelerate our efforts in reaching out to large enterprises worldwide to empower them with our technology platform and embedded offerings,” Raghunath Subramanian, founder and global CEO, actyv.ai.

According to the companies, the collaboration will serve as a medium to simplify and streamline how companies onboard distributors. Once onboarded, the distributors can choose to avail of credit facilities with banking institutions that are already integrated with the platform, it further stated. On the other hand, it asserted that the platform identifies risk scores associated with distributors and empowers companies to understand their financial health better.

For Kalpana Balasubramanian, CEO and chief thinker, Grant Thornton dGTL, using the platform and dGTL’s digital transformation capabilities, clients can expect to achieve operational efficiency and improved productivity and be better positioned to drive sales.

