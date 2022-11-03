scorecardresearch
actyv.ai names cricketer Sourav Ganguly as its new brand ambassador

As per the company, Ganguly will be working alongside cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for brand endorsements

actyv.ai has signed up cricketer Sourav Ganguly as the company’s brand ambassador. As per the company, Ganguly will be working alongside cricketer Sunil Gavaskar for brand endorsements. 

Ganguly is known for his leadership and his commitment to winning, Raghu Subramanian, founder and CEO, actyv.ai, said. “We are inspired to imbibe these attributes as we grow actyv.ai to be a built-to-last company, recognized for its leadership, commitment and dependability. In the last few months, we have seen huge traction towards the company with Sunil Gavaskar as our brand ambassador and we intend to strengthen the advantage with the addition of Ganguly,” he added. 

The company ran a global campaign with Sunil Gavaskar on over-the-top (OTT) platforms that have streamed the ongoing T20 cricket World Cup. The next series of advertisements featuring Ganguly is expected by the next T20 season in March 2023, the company claimed.

