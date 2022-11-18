Actor Jim Sarbh announced as brand ambassador of MPL Poker

Esports platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has roped in actor Jim Sarbh as the brand ambassador of MPL Poker. Sarbh is seen in the company’s 360-degree ‘Let’s Poker’ campaign which will run on TV, print, digital channels and out-of-home (OOH), the company said in a statement. Moreover, the company said that MPL Poker will be seen as one of the associate sponsors of the India-New Zealand series broadcasted on Amazon Prime.

As a game of skill, Poker has steadily gained popularity in India, Manish Shrivastava, vice president (VP) of marketing, MPL, said. “We look forward to teaming up with Jim Sarbh to take this to even more people across the country,” he added.

In the campaign ad film, Sarbh introduces the audience to the variety of players that are found in the poker world. This includes a cast of mind readers, risk takers, penny pinchers, over-thinkers, rainmakers, and crushers and bluffers. It deftly puts the spotlight on the masters and grinders of the game and the mental prowess required to win in Poker, the company claimed.

