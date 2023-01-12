ACT Fibernet partners with Netflix to provide streaming plan

Fibre broadband internet service provider (ISP) ACT Fibernet has announced its partnership with streaming platform Netflix. Through this partnership, customers on select long-term plans will get access to a Netflix basic plan at no extra cost. ACT and Netflix will launch the #TwoGoodtobeTrue campaign to highlight the benefits of the ACT and Netflix bundle, it claimed further.

ACT Fiber is seeing a huge appetite for local and global stories across India, Gaurav Pradhan, director of business development, Netflix India, and Southeast Asia, said. “The combination of our growing collection of stories, along with the work we have done behind the scenes on dubbing and subtitles have made it more accessible to a wider audience. With our continued investment in south Indian films and series and ACT Fibernet’s national reach and large footprint, the partnership will enable ACT’s customers to access Netflix with their broadband plans,” he added.

Additionally, the company has stated that the ACT Streaming bundle will be applicable across all cities of its operations, for both new and existing customers. Moreover, it claimed that existing customers who want to upgrade to Netflix Standard or Netflix Premium from their Netflix Basic Plan, can do so, and pay only the differential amount. Moreover, if a customer is already subscribed to Netflix directly, they can opt to switch to the ACT Streaming Bundle (by paying just for ACT’s broadband plan) and get Netflix at no additional cost, it stated further.

Also Read PIB fact check unit exposes six fake news channels

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook