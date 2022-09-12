ACT Fibernet appoints L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India to manage its creative duties

Atria Convergence Technologies Limited, also known as ACT Fibernet, has appointed L&K Saatchi & Saatchi India as its creative agency of record. The agency won the business as part of a contested multi-agency pitch and will manage full-service responsibilities for the brand including advertising, brand activation, digital and PR.

“As home internet specialists, ACT Fibernet has always believed that great customer experience stems from a fine balance – the right combination of technology, service quality and expertise. L&K Saatchi & Saatchi demonstrated the right balance of business understanding, passion and creative ability through the pitch process. We’re confident they are the right partners for us as we continue to grow from strength to strength,” Ravi Karthik, senior vice president, marketing, said.

To be managed by the team in Mumbai, the agency has been brought on board to actualise ACT Fibernet efforts to consolidate and grow the category in markets where it enjoys a leadership position as well as to establish significant brand presence in newer markets, an official statement said.

“Our ability to understand their hyper-local business dynamics, with special focus on the next stage of growth, gave us the edge in the boardroom. We aim to maintain this benchmark of delivery, keeping in mind the dynamics of the category and look forward to partnering with them as an extension of their business and marketing teams,” Nikhil Kumar, executive vice president and business head, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, stated.

“ACT are pioneers in the home broadband space, so their tech credentials and offerings are perfectly honed to lead Digital India. We had a blast creating differentiated work for the pitch. And look forward to doing much more magic with them,” Rohit Malkani, joint national creative director, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said.

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, part of the Publicis Groupe, is a full-service communications agency specialising in traditional and digital advertising, branding, design, UI/UX, content and brand consultancy. These suite of services are delivered across clients such as Hero MotoCorp, Renault, Zepto, Dabur, Akasa Air, Jockey, ITC, Jindal Steel and Power Ltd., NPCI, Audi, Bharti Axa, Relaxo, Zee, Tuborg, among others.

Also Read: Bacardi appoints Vinay Golikeri as managing director, India and neighboring countries

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook