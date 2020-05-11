Acko’s #ParkedCarsCanRunFamilies campaign urges people to support their household staffs amid covid-19

The film has been conceptualised by Leo Burnett Orchard

At a time when the income of household staff across the country has been impacted due to the pandemic, Acko General Insurance launched a new digital campaign #ParkedCarsCanRunFamilies to highlight the message of how the savings from not running one’s car during the lockdown can go a long way in supporting the families of our household helps during the COVID crisis.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett Orchard, the film features actor Saurabh Shukla as the landlord, Manjot Singh and Ali Faizal (of Fukrey fame) as neighbours and tenants. The neighbors indulge in banter about being sad on account of not being able to use their cars, but instead they receive a thoughtful message from their landlord. The landlord is in the midst of making a salary transfer to his driver and when he’s called out on his large heartendenss, he points to the fact that paying household staff is the right thing to do and in fact is easily done from the savings of not running the car during this time.

According to Nitin Khanna, AVP Marketing, Acko, the Covid-19 lockdown has forced a lot of families into severe financial crises, especially the families of daily wage earners and household helps. “Our campaign urges people to be compassionate in supporting those who have supported us in running our households and aims to drive home a simple yet powerful realisation that savings from every parked in the nation can play an important role in running the families of maids, drivers, cooks, cleaners and other house helps,” he added.

If good can come out of a bad situation, then everyone should strive to bring this goodness to life, Ashish Sharma, AECD, Leo Burnett Orchard Bangalore said. “With many people suffering in this lockdown, it’s good to see so many stepping forward to help. And the people who need the most help are the helpers, the maids and drivers that don’t have savings to rely on. But how do we convince people to pay them their salaries without availing any service? With a simple idea, all the money we saved on our cars during lockdown, could help support someone’s livelihood. We gave our parked cars a good reason to stay parked and ensured that the money saved could help those in need.”

