  • MORE MARKET STATS

Acko’s new campaign highlights the ease of claim settlement process

By: |
March 4, 2021 3:59 PM

The campaign has been conceptualised by Papers and Playground

The new campaign will be amplified across television, digital and social media The new campaign will be amplified across television, digital and social media

Digital insurance company Acko has launched its latest marketing campaign titled, ‘Time Nahi Lagega’ to highlight Acko’s claim settlement process that ensures a superior customer experience. The new campaign will be amplified across television, digital and social media.

As per the company, the campaign is based on the insight that people perceive the typical insurance claim journey to be a time-consuming, complicated process that involves a lot of paperwork. The campaign counters this perception and depicts the speed with which Acko settles claims as a key differentiator by comparing it with situations occurring in daily life.

Related News

Conceptualised by ‘Papers and Playground’, the creative execution uses humour to illustrate various everyday life situations that people in India encounter and that take an indefinite amount of time to resolve. The ad-film conveys that in many uncertain situations people have become accustomed to hearing the colloquial Indian phrase ‘Time lagega’ and have resigned themselves to accepting the fact that it will take time for things to happen. However, the narrative changes when a man reaches out to Acko for an insurance claim and is pleasantly surprised to be assured that ‘Time nahi lagega.’

The campaign focuses on how Acko’s auto insurance products are specifically designed to eliminate key customer pain points such as the process of filing a claim that usually requires a ton of paperwork, follow-ups, among others, Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing, Acko, said. “At Acko, our customers can file claims with just a few clicks on our website or through the app within minutes, with no paperwork involved. Claim settlement is fast and in some cases, it’s settled on the same day. This provides a far superior experience to our customers,” he added.

“People are relating to the ad because everyone’s faced a ‘Time Lagega’ scenario in their life. Especially so when they have had to deal with an insurance company. But there’s one thing for sure – no one will hear ‘Time Lagega’ from Acko,” Waris Thakur, co-founder, Papers and Playground Pvt. Ltd. said.

Read Also: Fast&Up signs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Ackos new campaign highlights the ease of claim settlement process
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fast&Up signs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as brand ambassador
2Wondrlab appoints Sweety Advani as chief financial officer
3Google says won’t build other web tracking tools after phasing out third-party cookies