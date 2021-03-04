Acko’s new campaign highlights the ease of claim settlement process

The new campaign will be amplified across television, digital and social media

Digital insurance company Acko has launched its latest marketing campaign titled, ‘Time Nahi Lagega’ to highlight Acko’s claim settlement process that ensures a superior customer experience. The new campaign will be amplified across television, digital and social media.

As per the company, the campaign is based on the insight that people perceive the typical insurance claim journey to be a time-consuming, complicated process that involves a lot of paperwork. The campaign counters this perception and depicts the speed with which Acko settles claims as a key differentiator by comparing it with situations occurring in daily life.

Conceptualised by ‘Papers and Playground’, the creative execution uses humour to illustrate various everyday life situations that people in India encounter and that take an indefinite amount of time to resolve. The ad-film conveys that in many uncertain situations people have become accustomed to hearing the colloquial Indian phrase ‘Time lagega’ and have resigned themselves to accepting the fact that it will take time for things to happen. However, the narrative changes when a man reaches out to Acko for an insurance claim and is pleasantly surprised to be assured that ‘Time nahi lagega.’

The campaign focuses on how Acko’s auto insurance products are specifically designed to eliminate key customer pain points such as the process of filing a claim that usually requires a ton of paperwork, follow-ups, among others, Ashish Mishra, EVP Marketing, Acko, said. “At Acko, our customers can file claims with just a few clicks on our website or through the app within minutes, with no paperwork involved. Claim settlement is fast and in some cases, it’s settled on the same day. This provides a far superior experience to our customers,” he added.

“People are relating to the ad because everyone’s faced a ‘Time Lagega’ scenario in their life. Especially so when they have had to deal with an insurance company. But there’s one thing for sure – no one will hear ‘Time Lagega’ from Acko,” Waris Thakur, co-founder, Papers and Playground Pvt. Ltd. said.

Read Also: Fast&Up signs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as brand ambassador

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook