ACKO ropes in Ravichandran Ashwin to drive the brand proposition of ‘Welcome Change’

ACKO has launched its latest campaign exclusively for the Chennai market, tying to its value proposition of ‘Welcome Change’. Through the campaign, the brand aims to compare the past to the present and moves back and forth in time to enlighten the audience about the necessity of changing with changing times. To further highlight the proposition, ACKO has roped in the cricketer Ravichandran Ashwini for the campaign to appeal to its Chennai audience.

Chennai is one of the fastest growing markets for ACKO, Ashish Mishra, executive vice president- marketing ACKO, said. “Our proposition of digital insurance which cuts the paperwork reduces premiums and is easy to use has clearly resonated with the people of Chennai. With the new campaign, we wanted to encourage customers to choose their own insurance provider and not have to take the insurance provided by the dealership. This is a fundamental right provided to each customer by IRDAI,” he added.

According to the company, the cost of insurance can be a large sum when buying a car. But customers rarely pay attention to the insurance as it gets bundled under other fees and charges and moreover, people are more interested in the new car than the insurance. And this is what ACKO wanted to highlight through this campaign. In some models, the difference between the price from ACKO versus the insurance provided by the dealership can be as high as up to Rs 45,000, the company claims.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the ad film brings to life the latest value proposition of ACKO – ‘Welcome Change’ that shifts the needle from traditional ways of buying insurance to a fresh perspective of picking insurance directly from the insurer. Along with Ravichandran Ashwin, the ad film also features stand-up comedians Jagan Krishnan and Vikram Arul Vidyapathi. Their Tamil tone and lingo only add to the fun element with a strong underlying message of shifting the paradigm from a traditional way of buying insurance to buying insurance from the ACKO app.

For Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative director, 22ft Tribal Worldwide, DDB Mudra Group, Tamil Nadu as a market typically comes with its own set of realities, cultural codes, and even tone and manner. “ACKO has adopted a hyperlocal strategy for the market. So instead of adapting any work done elsewhere, we created a ground-up approach for Tamil Nadu. We built on local nuances, local talent, and not to mention, the unique Tamil sarcasm,” he highlighted.

