ACKO associates with six teams as their official insurance partner

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, ACKO Insurance has signed on as an associate sponsor for three teams- Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants. Forging ahead on a journey that began with a partnership with Delhi Capitals in 2020, and expanded to include Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, this season will see ACKO join forces with a total of six teams as their insurance partner, the company said in a statement.

This cricketing league is a great sporting property and to be able to associate our brand with six of the teams gives us tremendous brand visibility, Ashish Mishra, executive vice president – marketing, ACKO, said. “These six cities are also core markets for us. With our on-ground activations, our aim is to bring the fans closer to the teams that they have loved over the years with interactive, community-driven activities. We hope to positively impact the fans’ lives, and in doing so, not just secure brand awareness, but build lasting brand love and loyalty,” he added.

As a part of the partnership, the players of Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans will sport the ACKO logo on their headgear (helmets/caps), while the players of the other three teams will have the logo on their trousers. The logo will also be visible in the stadium where the teams are playing. The association with the teams will be amplified with a 360-degree campaign across television, digital and social media platforms, which will run throughout the course of the tournament.

In addition, ACKO has also planned a series of activations across platforms for engaging with fans and driving brand recall. As an associate sponsor, ACKO will give away signed merchandise of the teams through contests and events that the brand plans on organising. With this campaign, ACKO hopes to provide authentic experiences that help fans meaningfully engage with the teams they love and at the same time create a deep connect with the brand.

