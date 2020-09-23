Acer India signs Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

The actor will be seen endorsing the brand's innovative range of products across media platforms

Personal computers brand Acer India has roped in actor Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The actor will be seen endorsing the brand’s innovative range of products across media platforms for a campaign to talk about Acer’s commitment to improving people’s lives through technology.

According to the company, this association will help Acer India drive awareness of leading India’s next-generation digital evolution through its innovation and products. “Acer is aiming to play a key role in the digital transformation in the country and make a difference in our consumers’ lives using technologies which are at the cutting edge of design, innovation and use while being one of the most trusted and dependable,” the company said in a statement.

According to Harish Kohli, president, and managing director, Acer India, as the brand grows to the next level, the company aims to strengthen its relationship with the community in a meaningful way. “Our association with Sonu Sood will further reinforce this bond and give our consumers a greater sense of objective on trust, strength, and dependability. We envisage this association will spur demand and excite our consumers,” he added further on the association.

For Sudhir Goel, chief business officer, Acer India, Sonu Sood’s persona and his contribution to empowering people resonates with Acer India’s brand mantra of empowering people through technology.

“Acer is a truly disruptive technology company known for its range of premium quality dependable laptops, PCs, monitors, projectors and IoT led devices. The company has been committed to improving people’s lives through technology over the last 21 years in India and I look forward to being a part of Acer’s journey,” Sood said.

Read Also: Berger HomeShield’s new campaign talks about modern technology for waterproofing solutions

Read Also: Anupriya Acharya replaces Ashish Bhasin as AAAI president

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook