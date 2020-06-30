Acer India elevates Sudhir Goel as chief business officer

Goel has been associated with Acer India since 1999

Consumer electronics firm Acer India has elevated Sudhir Goel to the role of chief business officer of the company. In his new role, Goel will be responsible for leading both the commercial and consumer business of the company in India and Bangladesh.

With over 35 years of experience, Goel has been associated with Acer India since 1999. He was instrumental in establishing Acer India’s manufacturing facility at Pondicherry. He later took on the portfolio of chief supply chain officer, handling complete supply chain – operations, procurement, material planning and manufacturing functions. In addition to this, he assisted Sales and Marketing in strategic calls on all large deals. Before this role, he was responsible for Acer India’s commercial business group handling PnL, product strategy, alliance relationships and establishing leadership positions in multiple categories. He was also in charge of the company’s product solution development in Asia Pacific countries.

According to Harish Kohli, president and managing director, Acer India, under the leadership of Sudhir Goel, Acer India has successfully excelled in an intensely competitive environment and gained substantial impetus in Indian commercial PC market. “Sudhir brings in excellent prerequisites to navigate Acer India in a challenging business situation and we are confident that his strategic thinking, experience, and ability to drive people will navigate the organisation to even greater success in the future,” he added on the appointment.

Before joining Acer India, Goel started his career in 1985 with DCM Data Products as a design engineer and later joined Compaq as national tech support manager for two years. He has done his engineering degree from BITS Pilani and did his MBA from Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. “With the new normal where we are seeing a paradigm shift in consumer behaviour, it is times like these when being effective, innovative and intuitive really makes a difference. I am looking forward to successfully leading both the business groups,” Goel said.

