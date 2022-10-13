Acer India celebrates the bond of father-daughter relationship in its new campaign

Acer India has launched its new campaign film ‘Bring home an Acer, Bring home Prosperity’. The campaign is conceptualised by Contract Advertising. Diwali is a season of many emotions across generations. The short video follows the emotions of a father as he is about to meet his daughter for Diwali, after she married someone of her choice without his permission. But over the course of meeting her new family, the father discovers that the daughter’s world is indeed one of happiness and prosperity.

Through the campaign, the brand aims to tap into the joy of reuniting a multicultural Indian family, Sooraj Balakrishnan, head of marketing, Acer India, said. “As a brand that many Indians trust when it comes to prosperity, Acer is looking forward to presenting this ad film where a father-daughter reconnect during Diwali,” he added.

The film starts with the father being angry about going to meet his daughter and her new family, since she had married without consulting him. He worries about if his son-in-law will care for her or even take necessary steps for her asthma. But as the parents enter the new home and their world, they see the little ways in which the young couple care for and complement each other.

