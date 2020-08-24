Ace2Three rebrands itself as A23

A23 now features ‘Private tables’ that allows gamers to play with friends and family members.

Head Digital Works (HDW) has rebranded its online rummy platform Ace2Three as A23. Sporting a new design and user experience coupled with new features that will make the rummy player enjoy a contemporary feel of the game, A23 introduces an array of unique and exclusive features that are unlike any other online rummy application. Further, the platform has reimagined its mascot to complement its new identity.

Ever since A23’s launch 15 years ago, the platform has consistently delivered the best-in-class online rummy experience and has grown exponentially with a registered user base of over 16 million, Deepak Gullapalli, CEO, Head Digital Works, said. “After several years of our competition following suit in terms of the changes we made to the game and ecosystem, we felt it was time to give our ardent gamers a more contemporary feel of the game. With a new identity, design and user experience, and some exciting new features, A23 not only improves the convenience of the user, but accelerates the excitement of all rummy enthusiasts while playing the game,” he added.

As opposed to the earlier version, the re-designed platform has newly added features such as “Turbo tables” and “Sit n Go” formats. While ‘Turbo tables’ feature enables users to enjoy a faster gameplay with lesser waiting time in between opponents’ hands, ‘Sit n Go’ feature allows a player to play multiple tables consecutively by switching tables after playing his hand.

Further, A23 now features ‘Private tables’ that allows gamers to play with friends and family members. Players can stay connected with their favourite game of rummy and test their rummy skills anywhere, anytime on the internet and mobile devices. The objective is to give players more play time at their own comfort without missing out on the fun elements while playing with friends and family.

