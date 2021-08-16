Ace Turtle ropes in Leo Burnett Orchard as creative partner for Lee

The account will be handled by the agency’s Bangalore office

Omnichannel platform company, Ace Turtle, has appointed Leo Burnett Orchard as the creative partner for its licensed brand Lee. Leo Burnett Orchard will strengthen the brand positioning of Lee at Ace Turtle. The account will be handled by the agency’s Bangalore office.

“We look forward to on-boarding Leo Burnett Orchard as our creative partner in our journey of building Lee as the most preferred denim brand in the country. Leo Burnett Orchard has one of the most lauded portfolios in the creative industry. This appointment accelerates and emphasises the importance of strategic thinking, strong digital platform understanding and the creative approach,” Nitin Chhabra, CEO, Ace Turtle, said.

Lee is a brand with a strong heritage — Denim brands have always been looked upon as a reflection of the culture and sentiment of the current times, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO and chief strategy officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett, said. “This partnership gives us an opportunity to strengthen the brand through relevant cultural interventions which not only resonate with the youth but helps the brand achieve its business goals. We look forward to using our data-backed, creative approach to create a platform which will be relevant to the youth and help the brand build a strong connect with its audiences,” he added.

“Denim brands have always been representative of breaking stereotypes and we are looking forward to building a new age narrative for the brand. We are confident that our data-backed, platform first approach will help us build an engaging narrative for the brand and are looking forward to working together,” Gaurav Dudeja, executive vice president and national head, Leo Burnett Orchard, stated.

Read Also: Why omni-channel customer experience is the way forward for retail

Read Also: How brands leveraged Tokyo Olympics as a platform to connect with consumers

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook