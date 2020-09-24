Ace Awards 2020: WATConsult bags the award for ‘Agency of the Year’

The final day of the three-day event announced the results of five categories

The inaugural edition of Financial Express BrandWagon ACE Awards commenced on the night of September 22, 2020. Spread over the span of three days, the awards are aimed at celebrating India’s best work done in B2B and digital media space, innovation, talent, and recognise the country’s growing influence on the global digital industry. The inaugural edition of the awards has a total of 36 categories including Special Awards.

The last day of the three-day event announced the results of five categories including Best Small Budget Marketing Campaign, Best Workplace Practices, Best Video Ad, Best Social Media Campaign, and Agency of the Year.

WATConsult won the special award for Agency of the Year. As for Best Small Budget Marketing Campaign, Licious took home the trophy for their ‘Money Back Guarantee’ campaign. The award for ‘Best Workplace Practices’ was bagged by Dell Technologies and L&T Technology Services.

Meanwhile, the award for the Best Social Media Campaign was shared by four brands– Mars Wrigley India for their ‘Snickers Exams – Students during exams’ campaign, PepsiCo India for their ‘From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile Story’ campaign, One97 Communications Limited for their ‘#NobodyGoesHungry’ campaign, and MX Media & Entertainment Pte Ltd for their ‘Kiska Hoga Thinkistan 2 – #IdeaChor’ campaign. Further, the award for Best Video Ad was won by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited for their ‘Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal’ campaign and ICICI Lombard General Insurance for their ‘Shubh Deepawali Savdhaan Campaign.’

The awards were announced after the third day of the inaugural BrandWagon Conclave was concluded. In all, nine jury members, including jury chair, were designated with the responsibility of analysing the entries. Santosh Desai, MD and CEO, Futurebrands India; Meenakshi Madhvani, founder, Spatial Access Solutions; Ambi Parameswaran, founder, Brand-Building.com; Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer Retail; Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and president, Schindler India; Raj Nayak, founder and managing director, House Of Cheer; Rajesh Sethi, ex- MD, NBA India; Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited; Neelima Burra, co-founder and director, Ganymede Business Ventures were part of the jury.

