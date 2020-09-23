Ace Awards 2020: ICICI Lombard, Edelweiss Tokio, SBI Life Insurance and Perfetti Van Melle India bag the Best CSR Campaign Award

Day two of the three-day event announced the results of three categories

The inaugural edition of Financial Express BrandWagon ACE Awards commenced on the night of September 22, 2020. Spread over the span of three days, the awards are aimed at celebrating India’s best work done in B2B and digital media space, innovation, talent, and recognise the country’s growing influence on the global digital industry. The inaugural edition of the awards has a total of 36 categories including Special Awards.

Day two of the three-day event announced the results of three categories including Best CSR campaign, Best Influencer campaign, and Best Launch campaign (New launch and re-launch).

The award for Best CSR campaign was shared by four brands– ICICI Lombard General Insurance for their ‘Ride To Safety’ campaign, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance for their ‘Organ Donation’ campaign, Perfetti Van Melle India for their ‘Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Recipes’ campaign, and SBI Life Insurance for ‘Thanks A Dot’ campaign.

Meanwhile, the Best Influencer campaign was shared amongst three brands– PepsiCo India for ‘From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile Story’ campaign, Amazon Prime Video for ‘#JackIsBack – Amazon Prime Original | Jack Ryan’ campaign, and Mars Wrigley India for ‘Doublemint Freshtake – Aadatein & Kanmani’ campaign. The award for Best Launch campaign (New launch and re-launch) was bagged by KFC India for ‘Relaunching Zinger as ‘Original Celebrity Burger’ at Madame Tussauds’ campaign.

The awards were announced after the second day of the inaugural BrandWagon Conclave was concluded. In all, nine jury members, including jury chair, were designated with the responsibility of analysing the entries. Santosh Desai, MD and CEO, Futurebrands India; Meenakshi Madhvani, founder, Spatial Access Solutions; Ambi Parameswaran, founder, Brand-Building.com; Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer Retail; Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and president, Schindler India; Raj Nayak, founder and managing director, House Of Cheer; Rajesh Sethi, ex- MD, NBA India; Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited; Neelima Burra, co-founder and director, Ganymede Business Ventures were part of the jury.

