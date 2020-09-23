  • MORE MARKET STATS

Ace Awards 2020: ICICI Lombard, Edelweiss Tokio, SBI Life Insurance and Perfetti Van Melle India bag the Best CSR Campaign Award

By: |
September 23, 2020 8:00 PM

The inaugural edition of the awards has a total of 36 categories including Special Awards

Day two of the three-day event announced the results of three categories

The inaugural edition of Financial Express BrandWagon ACE Awards commenced on the night of September 22, 2020. Spread over the span of three days, the awards are aimed at celebrating India’s best work done in B2B and digital media space, innovation, talent, and recognise the country’s growing influence on the global digital industry. The inaugural edition of the awards has a total of 36 categories including Special Awards.

Day two of the three-day event announced the results of three categories including Best CSR campaign, Best Influencer campaign, and Best Launch campaign (New launch and re-launch).

Related News

The award for Best CSR campaign was shared by four brands– ICICI Lombard General Insurance for their ‘Ride To Safety’ campaign, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance for their ‘Organ Donation’ campaign, Perfetti Van Melle India for their ‘Alpenliebe Juzt Jelly Recipes’ campaign, and SBI Life Insurance for ‘Thanks A Dot’ campaign.

Meanwhile, the Best Influencer campaign was shared amongst three brands– PepsiCo India for ‘From Packaging To Pop Culture: LAY’S Smile Story’ campaign, Amazon Prime Video for ‘#JackIsBack – Amazon Prime Original | Jack Ryan’ campaign, and Mars Wrigley India for ‘Doublemint Freshtake – Aadatein & Kanmani’ campaign. The award for Best Launch campaign (New launch and re-launch) was bagged by KFC India for ‘Relaunching Zinger as ‘Original Celebrity Burger’ at Madame Tussauds’ campaign.

The awards were announced after the second day of the inaugural BrandWagon Conclave was concluded. In all, nine jury members, including jury chair, were designated with the responsibility of analysing the entries. Santosh Desai, MD and CEO, Futurebrands India; Meenakshi Madhvani, founder, Spatial Access Solutions; Ambi Parameswaran, founder, Brand-Building.com; Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencer Retail; Ashok Ramachandran, CEO and president, Schindler India; Raj Nayak, founder and managing director, House Of Cheer; Rajesh Sethi, ex- MD, NBA India; Vadiraj Kulkarni, chief operating officer, ITC Limited; Neelima Burra, co-founder and director, Ganymede Business Ventures were part of the jury.

 

 

 

 

Read Also: Ace Awards 2020: Flipkart Group won the Best Environmental Excellence Award

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BrandWagon is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest brand news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. BRANDWAGON
  3. Ace Awards 2020 ICICI Lombard Edelweiss Tokio SBI Life Insurance and Perfetti Van Melle India bag the Best CSR Campaign Award
Advertisement
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Manjit Sachdev to join Viacom18 as content head for Voot and Voot Select
2Acer India signs Sonu Sood as brand ambassador
3BrandWagon Conclave 2020: How AI and ML are helping brands optimise marketing